PG&E pays more than $268M in property taxes to 50 California Counties
Dec. 14, 2020 3:15 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- For 2H20, Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG +0.6%) paid property taxes of over $268M to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16M Californians.
- Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020, to, June 30, 2021, are more than $537M — an increase of ~$28M, or 5.5%, compared with the prior tax year.
- The increase in property tax payments reflect PG&E's continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.