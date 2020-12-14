PG&E pays more than $268M in property taxes to 50 California Counties

Dec. 14, 2020
  • For 2H20, Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG +0.6%) paid property taxes of over $268M to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16M Californians.
  • Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020, to, June 30, 2021, are more than $537M — an increase of ~$28M, or 5.5%, compared with the prior tax year.
  • The increase in property tax payments reflect PG&E's continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.
