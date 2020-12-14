Mercury General rises 8.5% after Barron's talks up dividend yield

  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) climbs 8.5% in late trading after Barron's Andrew Bary writes that the California-based auto insurer shares looked "appealing" at $46 (at Dec. 11 close).
  • Specifically, Bary points to the company's $2.53 per share dividend, which results in a 5.4% yield.
  • See MCY's dividend grades vs. peers Allstate and Progressive:
  • Mike Absher, founder and chief investment officer of Absher Wealth Management, calls the stock a "mispriced asset."
  • "Our clients can get a 5% dividend while we wait," he added. The "wait" comment refers to the post-George Joseph era when Absher sees a good chance that the company will be sold. Joseph, the chairman of the company who started the firm in 1961, is 99 years old.
  • How MCY's Quant factor grades stack up vs. peers:
  • Read the bear view that sees operating performance issues at the company.
