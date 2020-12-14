Caladrius suspends CLBS119 COVID-19 study
- Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS -12.8%) says that despite recruiting patients for almost 2 months, no patients have been enrolled in the pilot trial evaluating CLBS119 for COVID induced lung damage, and amid recent developments, the company has decided to suspend execution of the study. Future development of CLBS119 will be predicated on the identification of an underserved treatable population with a stable profile, said the company.
- CLBS also said that that available capital will fund the Company through 2021.
- Other pipeline development:
- CLBS16 - Phase 2b FREEDOM trial is currently recruiting coronary microvascular dysfunction patients, and enrollment is expected to complete by end of 2021, with top-line data in Q3 of 2022.
- HONEDRA (CLBS12) - Enrollment in trial in limb ischemia and Buerger’s Disease was halted from February through October. Though enrollment was re-initiated in November and now target completion by end of Q1 of 2021 and full trial data expected in Q1 of 2022.
- CLBS201 - Plans to investigational new drug application in Q2 of 2021 and to initiate a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study in chronic kidney disease shortly thereafter.
- CLBS14 - Remains the subject of much discussion with the FDA. The company hopes to obtain clarity on the development plan during 1H of 2021.