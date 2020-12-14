Peacock will offer two seasons of 'The Office' free, with rest for subscribers

Dec. 14, 2020 3:40 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)NFLX, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The Office - the beloved NBC series that has long been a top draw on Netflix (NFLX +3.8%) - is set to move to its new exclusive home on Peacock (CMCSA +0.2%) in 2021, and NBCUniversal has detailed how that will happen: with later seasons of the show behind a paywall.
  • NBCU is putting the first two seasons of the show on Peacock's free tier, but the other seven seasons will only be accessible through its higher tiers: a $4.99/month ad-supported tier, or the $9.99/month ad-free tier.
  • Along with the Jan. 1 launch, Peacock will offer some "superfan" episodes with never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes - starting with the paywalled season 3 and beyond.
  • Subscribers will be able to choose whether to watch the shows as originally run, or with the new footage included.
