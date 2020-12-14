S&P 500 ends near lows as lockdown worries hit cyclicals; Nasdaq rises

Dec. 14, 2020
  • Tech stocks lived up to their recent reputation as go-to defensives when economies face increased lockdown restrictions.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.4% finished the day higher. But the S&P (SP500) -0.5% reversed earlier gains and sold off in afternoon trading as cyclical stocks weakened.
  • Selling pressure hit the broader market when New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said New Yorkers should be prepared for a possible complete shutdown. London was also put into the most restrictive tier today.
  • Rates erased early gains as well. The 10-year Treasury yield is just below 0.9%.
  • The megacaps ended mostly higher, with Tesla in the lead. Alphabet was lower after a Google outage premarket. Big Tech is also facing a privacy probe from the FTC.
  • Just two S&P sectors gained, with Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) in the lead and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) just behind.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the worst performer, even though crude futures +1% bounced back from early weakness when OPEC cut its global demand forecast for Q1 2020.
  • Occidental Petroleum was the worst performer in the S&P.
  • Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) was also down, but Alexion led the gainers as it was snapped up by AstraZeneca, which could precede more deals in the space.

