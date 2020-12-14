Primoris Services acquires Future Infrastructure Holdings for $620M
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) announces definitive merger agreement to acquire Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC from Tower Arch Capital LLC and other interest holders in an all cash transaction valued at $620M.
- Future Infrastructure is a leading provider of non-discretionary maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation services to the telecommunication, regulated gas utility and infrastructure end markets. For the last 12 months ended September 30, 2020, it generated total revenue of $342M, adj. EBITDA of $66M and adj. EBITDA margin of 19%.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year and to enhance pro forma top line growth, gross margin and EBITDA and free cash flow generation.
- Primoris anticipates significant tax benefits arising from the transaction with an expected net present value of at least $80M; and Within 24–30 months after the close of the transaction, Primoris expects annual cost savings of at least $10M.
- The acquisition to be funded using $120M of cash on hand, a revolving advance of $100M under Primoris existing credit facilities and proceeds from a new $400M term loan.