Northrop Grumman secures two Air Force contracts worth $185.7M and ~$163.65M
Dec. 14, 2020 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been awarded a $185.7M IDIQ contract for the A-10 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program (‘ASIP’) Legacy VII.
- This contract provides for sustaining engineering services of A-10 aircraft. Work to be performed in Clearfield, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 13, 2030.
- Separately, Northrop Grumman Systems has been awarded a ~$163.65M requirements contract for the supply chain management of the APY-1/2 surveillance radar systems used on Airborne Warning and Control Systems aircraft.
- Work to be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Sept. 9, 2028.