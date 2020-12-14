Northrop Grumman secures two Air Force contracts worth $185.7M and ~$163.65M

  • Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been awarded a $185.7M IDIQ contract for the A-10 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program (‘ASIP’) Legacy VII.
  • This contract provides for sustaining engineering services of A-10 aircraft. Work to be performed in Clearfield, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 13, 2030.
  • Separately, Northrop Grumman Systems has been awarded a ~$163.65M requirements contract for the supply chain management of the APY-1/2 surveillance radar systems used on Airborne Warning and Control Systems aircraft.
  • Work to be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Sept. 9, 2028.
