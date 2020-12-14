'Winners remain winners' as Wells Fargo sees more room to run for these diversified industrial picks
- Winners remain winners, Wells Fargo says in a look at diversified industrial names, as the sector gets ready for 2021 with a debate over divergence between large-cap and small-cap performance.
- The last time that equal-weighted returns in the sector outperformed market-cap returns was 2016 - a lull which Wells Fargo attributes to a "post-Industrial Recession catch-up value trade" that saw smaller-cap names outperform. Going back even further, it notes large cap names have been consistent outperformers since the Great Recession.
- But that debate will be key to the sector in the coming year, as investors try to determine how much room is left for the overall market - and for industrial staples including AMETEK (NYSE:AME), IDEX (NYSE:IEX) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).
- Rarely are a few quarters of earnings outperformance, or sales expansion against weaker comps, indicative of a structural change, Wells Fargo says. But more important: "Short-term transitions and catch-up trades are less likely to capitalized by investors into a structurally higher multiple or terminal value."
- Shares in diversified industrials are poised to finish the year up a "respectable" 12% on an equal-weighted basis, but up a more substantial 18% from a market cap perspective.
- And "While we’re all very familiar with the habitual legal footnote "past performance is no guarantee of future results," we expect ’21 to be even better, with our thesis ‘Winners Remain Winners.' "
- Its top pick in the sector is still Roper; despite perceptions of a less cyclical book of business, Wells Fargo doesn't believe the added free cash flow from its acquisition of Vertafore has yet to be fully reflected, and the company offers a "strong re-opening trade, with exposure to medical/infrastructure/professional services."
- It's more bullish now on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT), though the company hasn't hit the scale and margin stability to make its "quality" bucket. But it does have the most overhang (aerospace, and a CEO transition) even as FoodTech should deliver record performance post-COVID.
- And Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is getting closer to full value, Wells Fargo says; shares are trading at a 30x multiple to earnings, and while it likes the margin trajectory, earnings have "run ahead of a 5G cycle which could disappoint."
- It's also raising targets on a few names: On AMETEK, to $135 from $115, implying 16% upside; on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC), to $20 from $17 (17% downside); and on JBT, to $145 from $110, implying 22.5% upside.