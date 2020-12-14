Equinor's Snorre expansion output starts sooner than expected
Dec. 14, 2020 7:50 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it has started production from its NOK19.5B ($2.2B) Snorre oilfield expansion project offshore Norway below budget and ahead of schedule, as startup had been expected in Q1 2021.
- Investment in the expansion project, designed to extend the field's lifetime through 2040 with 200M extra barrels, came in ~NOK1B less than originally planned, the company says.
- The expansion eventually will involve drilling 24 wells, clustered around six subsea templates.
- Oil production from Snorre averaged ~70K bbl/day during January-September, with the crude sent to the Gullfaks field for loading onto shuttle tankers.
- Equinor is "a cash flow machine" and "one of the best large companies in the energy space," Power Hedge writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.