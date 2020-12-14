ADM to buy Calyxt's entire 2020 gene-edited soybean production

Dec. 14, 2020 12:22 PM ETCalyxt, Inc. (CLXT), ADMCLXT, ADMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Calyxt (CLXT +12.7%) cruises to a two-month high after signing a contract to sell all its 2020 production of its high oleic soybean grain - expected to exceed 4M bushels - to Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -2.2%), with sales that began in Q3 2020 and continue through late 2021.
  • A bushel of soybeans is currently worth ~$11.60, meaning the deal could be worth more than $46M to Calyxt, which has never reported $10M of sales in a year and has yet to turn a profit.
  • Calyxt's high oleic soybean was launched in 2019 as the first commercially approved gene-edited food in the U.S.
  • As part of the deal, ADM says it will crush the grain as well as market and sell the resulting oil and meal.
  • After unprofitable commercialization of the high oleic soybean oil, Calyxt is shifting its strategy to focus solely on seed production and tech licensing, Bashar Issa writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
