Asia-Pacific shares retreat as virus woes eclipse vaccine cheer
Dec. 15, 2020 12:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -0.38%. Tourism-related shares took a hit after government suspended travel subsidy program to contain mounting COVID-19 cases.
- China -0.53%. China’s industrial production grew 7% Y/Y in November, in-line with expectations from a Reuters poll.
- Retail sales rose 5% Y/Y in November, just missing forecasts for a 5.2% growth but faster than the 4.3% increase in October.
- Auto sales saw 11.8% growth and sales of household appliances grew 5.1% in November.
- Industrial demand surged in November with non-ferrous output hitting a monthly record.
- Factory activity growth hit a more than three-year high in November, as fewer COVID-19 infections boosted consumer confidence.
- Exports also surged, thanks to demand for personal protective equipment and electronics products for working from home.
- Hong Kong -0.87%. Stocks slipped on rising coronavirus infections.
- Australia -0.34%. Coal stocks slid on reports China formally banned imports. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s December policy meeting warned of the possibility of “an extended period of high unemployment”.
- “The high unemployment rate and excess capacity across the economy more broadly were expected to result in subdued wages growth and inflation over coming years,” the minutes said.
- Asia-Pacific stocks slipped as worries about increasing COVID-19 deaths and stricter lockdowns cast gloom over vaccine enthusiasm.
- Yesterday, tighter COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on London to curb increased infection rates.
- Oil prices were lower with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe, with Brent crude futures shedding 0.44% to $50.07/barrel. U.S. crude futures dipped 0.43% to $46.79/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures are mixed. Dow Jones +0.05%; Nasdaq -0.14%; S&P 500 +0.03%.