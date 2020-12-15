Asia-Pacific shares retreat as virus woes eclipse vaccine cheer

Dec. 15, 2020 12:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan -0.38%. Tourism-related shares took a hit after government suspended travel subsidy program to contain mounting COVID-19 cases.
  • China -0.53%. China’s industrial production grew 7% Y/Y in November, in-line with expectations from a Reuters poll.
  • Retail sales rose 5% Y/Y in November, just missing forecasts for a 5.2% growth but faster than the 4.3% increase in October.
  • Auto sales saw 11.8% growth and sales of household appliances grew 5.1% in November.
  • Industrial demand surged in November with non-ferrous output hitting a monthly record.
  • Factory activity growth hit a more than three-year high in November, as fewer COVID-19 infections boosted consumer confidence.
  • Exports also surged, thanks to demand for personal protective equipment and electronics products for working from home.
  • Hong Kong -0.87%. Stocks slipped on rising coronavirus infections.
  • Australia -0.34%. Coal stocks slid on reports China formally banned imports. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s December policy meeting warned of the possibility of “an extended period of high unemployment”.
  • “The high unemployment rate and excess capacity across the economy more broadly were expected to result in subdued wages growth and inflation over coming years,” the minutes said.
  • Asia-Pacific stocks slipped as worries about increasing COVID-19 deaths and stricter lockdowns cast gloom over vaccine enthusiasm.
  • Yesterday, tighter COVID-19 restrictions were imposed on London to curb increased infection rates.
  • Oil prices were lower with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe, with Brent crude futures shedding 0.44% to $50.07/barrel. U.S. crude futures dipped 0.43% to $46.79/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures are mixed. Dow Jones +0.05%; Nasdaq -0.14%; S&P 500 +0.03%.
