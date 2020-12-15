Mesoblast fails to meet primary endpoint of reduction in recurrent non-fatal heart failure events
Dec. 15, 2020 2:37 AM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)MESOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) slips 10% after-hours after announcing top-line results from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial of its allogeneic cell therapy rexlemestrocel-L (REVASCOR) in 537 patients with advanced chronic heart failure.
- Over a mean 30 months of follow-up, patients with advanced chronic heart failure who received a single endomyocardial treatment with rexlemestrocel-L on top of maximal therapies had 60% reduction in incidence of heart attacks or strokes and 60% reduction in death from cardiac causes when treated at an earlier stage in the progressive disease process.
- Despite significant reduction in the pre-specified endpoint of cardiac death, there was no reduction in recurrent non-fatal decompensated heart failure events, which was the trial’s primary endpoint.
- This suggests that rexlemestrocel-L reduces mortality by mechanisms that are distinct from those of existing drugs that reduce hospitalization rates but do not significantly impact cardiac mortality.