Electoral College affirms Joe Biden as president-elect
Dec. 15, 2020 4:02 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor26 Comments
- The Electoral College on Monday formalized Joe Biden's victory in last month's presidential election, as meetings in state capitals nationwide affirmed the Democrat had scored the more than the 270 votes needed to take office.
- Courts have repeatedly rejected lawsuits by the Trump campaign, which have alleged massive fraud, ballot harvesting, illegal votes, election machine manipulation, and fake ballots and tallies, to overturn the election results.
- Attorney General William Barr, who submitted his resignation on Monday, has also said the Justice Department hasn't found evidence of widespread voter fraud.
- The Electoral College votes will be formally tallied at a joint session of Congress early next month, and Biden's inaugaration is set for January 20.
