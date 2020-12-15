Jacobs bags place on Irish Water's Engineering Design Services Framework
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed to Irish Water's Engineering Design Services seven-year Framework to provide technical support on its program of capital works to deliver improvements to water services infrastructure throughout Ireland.
- Jacobs will provide a range of services and strategic planning support, including feasibility studies, investment planning, site survey and investigation services, stakeholder management, construction contract administration and asset management.
- "Building on our long-standing relationship, this latest award enables us to bring our diverse skills and knowledge to support Irish Water in the delivery of resilient and sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "By putting the improvement of social and natural capital at the heart of the solutions we deliver, we hope to establish a lasting legacy that enhances water infrastructure and economic growth in Ireland."