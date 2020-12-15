Accenture Ventures adds Reactive Technologies to its portfolio
Dec. 15, 2020 5:23 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)ACNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures and formed a strategic alliance with Reactive Technologies, a London-based provider of power and grid technology, to help utilities accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy.
- Terms of the investment undisclosed and Reactive is now part of Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight.
- Stephanie Jamison, a senior managing director who leads Accenture’s utilities business said, “We believe Reactive Technologies’ innovative technology solutions can help improve critical decision making by moving from models to measurement. Coupled with Accenture’s experience in the utilities business, our Industry X business’ focus on grid-balancing expertise and our global reach, these services can accelerate the creation of the utility of the future. This type of collaboration is key to helping our clients achieve their sustainability and business goals.”
- Maikel van Verseveld, managing director, Accenture Industry X, added, “Reactive Technologies’ patented measurement solutions and scalable cloud platform, combined with high-resolution edge computing devices, enable a digital network twin for simulating operations. This allows network operators to measure grid inertia and system stability in real-time. This convergence of communications, information and operating technology embeds new levels of intelligence in the operations of utilities, offering clients untapped potential for making the grid more stable, safe and efficient.”