JinkoSolar Holding announces senior leadership change
Dec. 15, 2020 5:24 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)JKSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) announced changes to its senior management team, in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar (Jiangxi Jinko) on the STAR Market.
- The current CEO, Mr. Kangping Chen has resigned effective immediately, and will carry out respective responsibilities at Jiangxi Jinko, a principal operating subsidiary of JKS. Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar, has been appointed as chief executive officer of the company to replace Mr. Kangping Chen.
- Additionally, Mr. Gener Miao, Dr. Jiun-Hua Allen Guo, Mr. Shaoguo Ji and Dr. Hao Jin have resigned as chief marketing officer, chief operating officer, chief human resources officer and chief technology officer of the company, respectively, effective immediately, and will carry out their respective responsibilities at Jiangxi Jinko.
- Shares are up 1.1% PM.