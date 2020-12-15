TD Holdings to acquire Tongdow

Dec. 15, 2020 5:48 AM ETTD Holdings, Inc. (GLG)GLGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire China-based Tongdow E-Commerce Group (Tongdow), a B2B digital e-commerce platform for commodities trading and integrated supply chain services.
  • Under the terms of the LOI, the Company will acquire control and economic interest of Tongdow pursuant to certain VIE arrangements and the equity owners of Tongdow will receive a combination of restricted shares and cash payment as consideration.
  • The transaction is aimed to transform the Company's bulk commodities trading platform using digital technology and to improve the Company's profitability.
  • Upon completion completion of the planned acquisition, the Company's goal is to build an ecosystem of digital e-commerce platforms through digital management, operation of global commodities, layout of 5G smart-warehouses, and to provide in-depth services that meet the various needs of its customers.
  • The financial terms are currently not disclosed.
  • Shares are up 1.8% PM.
