Dec. 15, 2020 6:15 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) has signed an exclusive letter of intent to acquire Sustainable Energy Solutions for $20M in cash and an associated earn-out.
- The deal is expected to close in the next 30 days.
- The acquisition will not make any material impact to 2021 outlook.
- Following the transaction, the company's total addressable market for carbon and direct air capture will expand from $400M to $600M in the near term.
- The company also announced the completion of an investment in HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation of C$20M for 15.6% of its capital stock on a fully-diluted basis.