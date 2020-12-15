Futures point higher after latest stimulus proposal
Dec. 15, 2020
- The stay-at-home trade returned to Wall Street on Monday as NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warned about a potential "full shutdown" that would see the city join California and Michigan in reinstating business restrictions in the hopes of slowing COVID-19.
- U.S. futures are now pressing higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing 0.6% and Nasdaq up 0.4%, following stimulus headlines out of Washington.
- A bipartisan group of lawmakers put forward another economic relief package on Monday evening, which would split a previously proposed $908B package into two parts.
- A first bill of $748B would avoid the thorniest issues holding up a deal by focusing on spending programs that are favored by both Democrats and Republicans, while a second $160B measure would be for state and local aid.
- "It's very tight," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. "There are decent odds we will still get something in the lame-duck session, which would obviously be a great bridge over to the spring."