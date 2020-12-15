Greenwich LifeSciences inks deal with Westport Bio for pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine candidates

Dec. 15, 2020 6:25 AM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)GLSIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) entered into an option agreement with Texas-based Westport Bio to in-license a pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine program that is currently at the stage of pre-clinical animal testing.
  • In exchange for the option, the Company has agreed to sponsor research in an aggregate amount of up to $250K plus additional license and assignment fees.
  • Westport Bio’s coronavirus vaccine program includes up to 7 vaccine candidates which are designed to complement or improve upon the DNA/RNA based coronavirus vaccines that are in advanced Phase III clinical trials or that have recently been approved by the FDA for emergency use.
  • Westport Bio is focused on multi-antigen vaccine technology. The founder of Westport Bio is Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences.
  • Shares are up 1.9% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.