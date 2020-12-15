Greenwich LifeSciences inks deal with Westport Bio for pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine candidates
Dec. 15, 2020 6:25 AM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)GLSIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) entered into an option agreement with Texas-based Westport Bio to in-license a pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine program that is currently at the stage of pre-clinical animal testing.
- In exchange for the option, the Company has agreed to sponsor research in an aggregate amount of up to $250K plus additional license and assignment fees.
- Westport Bio’s coronavirus vaccine program includes up to 7 vaccine candidates which are designed to complement or improve upon the DNA/RNA based coronavirus vaccines that are in advanced Phase III clinical trials or that have recently been approved by the FDA for emergency use.
- Westport Bio is focused on multi-antigen vaccine technology. The founder of Westport Bio is Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences.
- Shares are up 1.9% PM.