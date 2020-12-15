Zynga prices upsized $762M of convertible senior notes due 2026

Dec. 15, 2020 6:32 AM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)ZNGABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has priced upsized $762M (from $750M) of 0% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2026 in a private placement.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $112.5M of the notes.
  • The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 17.
  • Zynga estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be ~$746.3M (or ~$856.7M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).
  • Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Shares up 4.5% premarket.
