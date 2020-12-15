GFL Environmental prices $750M secured debt offering
Dec. 15, 2020
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) has priced $750M of 3.500% senior secured notes due 2028.
- Net proceeds will be utilized to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under the term loan facility, which matures on May 31, 2025 and to pay related fees and expenses.
- The company also intends to complete repricing of the balance of the term loan facility not otherwise repaid, representing ~$1.31B, by reducing the LIBOR floor from 1.00% to 0.50%.
- This will reduce company's annual interest expense by ~C$13.5M.