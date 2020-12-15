WEX completes acquisition of eNett and Optal for ~$577.5M
Dec. 15, 2020
- WEX (NYSE:WEX) has completed its previously announced acquisition of eNett, a leading provider of B2B payments solutions and Optal, a company that specializes in optimizing B2B transactions for total consideration of ~$577.5M, funded from cash on hand.
- The company expects the impact of the acquisition on adjusted net income will be immaterial through calendar year 2021.
- WEX and the former shareholders of eNett and Optal have agreed to a full and final settlement of the litigation pending in the English courts relating to the previously announced purchase agreement.
