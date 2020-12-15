WEX completes acquisition of eNett and Optal for ~$577.5M

Dec. 15, 2020 6:46 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)WEXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • WEX (NYSE:WEX) has completed its previously announced acquisition of eNett, a leading provider of B2B payments solutions and Optal, a company that specializes in optimizing B2B transactions for total consideration of ~$577.5M, funded from cash on hand.
  • The company expects the impact of the acquisition on adjusted net income will be immaterial through calendar year 2021.
  • WEX and the former shareholders of eNett and Optal have agreed to a full and final settlement of the litigation pending in the English courts relating to the previously announced purchase agreement.
  • Previously: WEX to acquire eNett and Optal for ~$1.7B (Jan. 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.