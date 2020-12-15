InfuSystem guides FY21 revenue above consensus
Dec. 15, 2020 6:46 AM ETINFUBy: SA News Team
- InfuSystem Holdings (NYSEMKT:INFU) sees FY21 revenue in the range of $107M to 110M vs. a consensus of $106.4M.
- The company sees Adjusted EBITDA between $29M to $30M, operating cash flow in the range of of $21M to $23M.
- “We are estimating another record year for the Company with solid double-digit growth in net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA driven by strong growth in our ITS Segment driven by increases in Pain Management and our new Negative Pressure Wound Therapy business and successfully executing on a new cross-selling initiative to capitalize on our 2,100 sites of care in Oncology..." says Richard DiIorio, CEO.