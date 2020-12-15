Hull & Company buys assets of South & Western General Agency

  • Brown & Brown's (NYSE:BRO) unit, Hull & Company, acquires substantially all of the assets of South & Western and all issued and outstanding shares of its affiliate, S&W Premium Finance.
  • South & Western is a managing general agency for retail insurance agents placing insurance for businesses and individuals primarily in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. South & Western also offers insurance premium financing through S&W Premium Finance Company.
  • South & Western specializes in personal lines, farm and ranch/agribusiness, commercial transportation, and specialty commercial property and casualty insurance products.
  • Financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
