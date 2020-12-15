TechTarget prices $175M private convertible debt offering

Dec. 15, 2020 7:05 AM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)TTGTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) has priced private offering of $175M of its 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2025.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $26.25M of notes.
  • Closing date is December 17.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$169.1M (or ~$194.6M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), of which ~$150M will be used to fund the cash consideration payable for proposed acquisition of BrightTalk Limited and the remaining proceeds to fund, together with cash on hand, the $20M initial purchase price for B2B information technology enterprise customers.
