TechTarget prices $175M private convertible debt offering
Dec. 15, 2020 7:05 AM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)TTGTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) has priced private offering of $175M of its 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2025.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $26.25M of notes.
- Closing date is December 17.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be ~$169.1M (or ~$194.6M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), of which ~$150M will be used to fund the cash consideration payable for proposed acquisition of BrightTalk Limited and the remaining proceeds to fund, together with cash on hand, the $20M initial purchase price for B2B information technology enterprise customers.