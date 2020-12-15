Greenwich LifeSciences inks option agreement for pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine candidates
Dec. 15, 2020 7:07 AM ETGreenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (GLSI)GLSIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) has entered into an option agreement with Westport Bio, to in-license a pre-clinical coronavirus vaccine program. In exchange for the option, the Company has agreed to sponsor research in an aggregate amount of up to $250k plus additional license and assignment fees.
- Westport Bio’s coronavirus vaccine program includes up to 7 vaccine candidates which are designed to complement or improve upon the DNA/RNA based coronavirus vaccines that are in advanced Phase 3 trials or that have recently been approved by the FDA for emergency use.
- Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “While we are focused on the upcoming GP2 Phase III breast cancer clinical trial, and are also exploring how to expand the use of GP2 in additional indications through supplemental clinical trials, we have decided to explore the addition of new immunotherapy product candidates to our pipeline at both the pre-clinical and clinical stages of development.”
- Shares are up 3% in premarket.