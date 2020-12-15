Fluor’s Stork bagged 26-month maintenance contract extension by Sitech in the Netherlands
Dec. 15, 2020 7:07 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)FLRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stork, part of Fluor’s (NYSE:FLR) Diversified Services segment, has won a 26-month maintenance contract extension by Sitech Manufacturing Services in the Netherlands.
- Under the agreement, Stork will provide maintenance services and will execute projects and turnarounds. Services will be provided at various renowned asset owners at the Chemelot industrial complex site in Geleen, the Netherlands.
- The framework agreement started in October 2020 and has extension options after the expiration date in December 2022.
- Fluor will book the undisclosed value in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- "Stork and Sitech’s 25-year relationship exemplifies the importance of a successful business partnership. Both companies recognize the benefits derived from long-term partnerships that enable continuous performance improvement in safety, cost and overall plant asset performance," says Taco de Haan, president of Stork.
- Previously, Fluor’s Stork bagged 5-year pipeline maintenance contract in Peru.