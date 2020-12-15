Penn National Gaming enters casino deal to gain access to sports betting in Maryland
Dec. 15, 2020 7:08 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)PENN, GLPIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) strikes a deal with Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland.
- The transaction price of $31.1M is subject to certain customary working capital adjustments.
- Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Penn National will enter into a lease with GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the Hollywood Casino Perryville facility with annual rent of approximately $7.77M.
- “Penn National is excited to acquire the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010, which will allow us to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and add a twentieth gaming jurisdiction to our leading nationwide footprint," says Penn CEO Jay Snowden.
- “In addition, with the recent approval of sports betting through the overwhelming passage of Question 2 on Election Day, Maryland is expected to soon become a significant retail and mobile sports betting market. As such, this acquisition provides another opportunity to expand our unique omni-channel platform with a Barstool-branded retail sportsbook and mobile app," he adds.
- The transaction is slated to close in the middle part of next year.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of Penn are up 1.25% in premarket action to $79.97. Yesterday, Penn raced to a new high with investors looking at the long-term potential.