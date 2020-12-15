Welltower, Wafra form $550M medical office building venture
Dec. 15, 2020 7:13 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Wafra, a global alternative investment platform, form a $550M joint venture comprised of 24 medical office buildings in a mix of U.S. states.
- The portfolio was previously wholly owned by Welltower and is 97% affiliated with health systems.
- Through the joint venture, the Wafra vehicles will own 80%, and Welltower will keep a 20% economic interest in the portfolio and will continue serving as asset manager and operator for the properties.
- Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
