China Liberal Education stock up on reporting sales results of its self-developed textbooks
Dec. 15, 2020 7:56 AM ETChina Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)CLEUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) reports total of 46,626 copies of its self-developed textbooks published by Fudan University Press were sold as of December 14, 2020.
- Some of these textbooks were distributed to the Chinese host universities, including Fuzhou Melbourne Polytechnic and Straits Institute of Mingjiang University, to be used in the joint education programs.
- Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "We are pleased to report the sales results of our self-developed textbooks published by FUP. The publication of these textbooks showcases the Company's teaching and research capacities. As these textbooks are used in different universities, they lay a good foundation for the Company to cooperate with more of universities. We have always concentrated on the quality of our own teaching materials because they are an important part of our educational service business. Moving forward, the Company will utilize platform resources from both foreign and Chinese universities it cooperates with to edit and publish more textbooks covering subjects, such as computer science and intelligent manufacturing."
- Shares up 4.4% premarket.