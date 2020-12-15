Cardtronics to be acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management & Hudson Executive Capital
Dec. 15, 2020 7:59 AM ETCardtronics plc (CATM), APOCATM, APOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Hudson Executive Capital to be acquired for $35/share in cash.
- Price indicates a 35% premium to its closing share price on Dec. 8, 2020, the day prior to the announcement of Hudson Executive's disclosure of its joint proposal with the Apollo Funds to acquire the company.
- Transaction price indicates an enterprise value of $2.3B, including net debt, and is expected to close in 1H21.
- On transaction completion, Cardtronics will become a privately held company and common shares will no longer be listed on any public market.
- Shares +0.63% PM