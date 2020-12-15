Iron Mountain has a new Human Resources chief
Dec. 15, 2020
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) appointed 20-years industry veteran Edward E. Greene as its new EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer reporting to the CEO overseeing the company's global human resources strategy and human capital initiatives.
- Most recently, he was the Chief Human Resources Officer at FactSet Research Systems and Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Voya Financial.
