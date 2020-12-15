Iron Mountain has a new Human Resources chief

  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) appointed 20-years industry veteran Edward E. Greene as its new EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer reporting to the CEO overseeing the company's global human resources strategy and human capital initiatives.
  • Most recently, he was the Chief Human Resources Officer at FactSet Research Systems and Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Voya Financial.
  • Recently, SA Contributor Nikolaos Sismanis assigned a Bullish rating the stock in his article, "Moving From The (Storage) Iron Mountains Down To The (Digital) Earth"
  • Shares +0.20% PM
