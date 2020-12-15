CSI Board authorizes $10M addition to buyback program

  • The board of directors of Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) has authorized a $10M increase to the existing share repurchase program announced in March 2004.
  • The addition brings the total buyback of $120M, of which ~$106M of the company’s shares have been repurchased as of Q2, ended August 31, 2020.
  • Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO said, “We believe CSI’s stock represents an attractive investment at current prices in light of our earnings growth, solid cash flow from operations and strong capital position.”
  • Previously: Computer Services declares $1.00 special cash dividend (Dec. 11)
