Warren Buffett calls for more fiscal stimulus to fight 'economic war'
Dec. 15, 2020 8:17 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), BRK.BBRK.A, BRK.BBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor89 Comments
- "Small businesses have become collateral damage in a war our country needed to fight," says Warren Buffett (BRK.A, BRK.B), appearing on CNBC. "I hope Congress steps up very soon because it's very important."
- The Oracle believes the PPP loans need to be extended on a "large scale," and we shouldn't let the fraud issue get in the way of that. The Fed, he says, has done a terrific job.
- Buffett had previously said he wasn't likely to speak publicly until the next Capitalist Woodstock in May, but felt this issue was too important to be silent any longer. The interview contained little-to-no discussion of current market conditions.