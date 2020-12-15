Warren Buffett calls for more fiscal stimulus to fight 'economic war'

  • "Small businesses have become collateral damage in a war our country needed to fight," says Warren Buffett (BRK.A, BRK.B), appearing on CNBC. "I hope Congress steps up very soon because it's very important."
  • The Oracle believes the PPP loans need to be extended on a "large scale," and we shouldn't let the fraud issue get in the way of that. The Fed, he says, has done a terrific job.
  • Buffett had previously said he wasn't likely to speak publicly until the next Capitalist Woodstock in May, but felt this issue was too important to be silent any longer. The interview contained little-to-no discussion of current market conditions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.