Driven Deliveries launches new E-Commerce delivery hub in Central California

  • Driven Deliveries (OTCQB:DRVD) secured preliminary approval for a new e-commerce delivery hub in the Fresno County region.
  • It has also submitted its application for this new cannabis non-storefront retail license to the State of California which is expected to be approved in the near-term.
  • Plans for Driven's acquisition by Stem Holdings (OTCQX:STMH) later this month are continuing on schedule, creating Driven By Stem trading under Stem's current symbols.
  • The new hub will lead to significant cost savings in both general and administrative costs, as well as local taxes, with savings of $1.2M annually vs. servicing this market from a remote hub.
  • "Our focus on expanding our footprint in California with our Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce stores as well as new markets will be the key to driving profitability in 2021," interim CEO Salvador Villanueva commented.
  • Currently, Driven has delivery hubs located in Oakland and Los Angeles, California; plans expansion to the Oregon market in which Stem already operates by year-end.
