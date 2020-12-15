Carvana gains after attracting a new bull even with shares at all-time high
Dec. 15, 2020 8:46 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor86 Comments
- Truist initiates Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) with a Buy rating on its view that the online auto upstart is set to disrupt the industry even more.
- "As a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, Carvana is at forefront of the digital disruption in this ~$840B category. We expect expanding vehicle selection, increasing coverage, faster delivery and rising brand awareness to drive a robust 32% revenue CAGR and ~9% market share over the next 10 yrs."
- Shares of Carvana are up 1.61% premarket to $255.00 after carving out a new 52-week higher yesterday of $262.37. Truist assigns a price target of $314 to CVNA vs. the average Wall Street PT of $239.67.