Micron price targets raised at Wedbush and Goldman on improved 2021 setup
Dec. 15, 2020 8:54 AM ET Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
- With the demand outlook "substantially" improved, Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and raises the price target from $55 to $82.
- Analyst Matt Bryson says the firm had already expected Micron to benefit from the better memory market conditions in 2021, but now Wedbush sees the PC setup as "much stronger than we would have anticipated a few months ago."
- Goldman Sachs also gave Micron a PT boost from $77 to $83 as part of a broader call on the semiconductor industry. The firm says the industry's premium valuation is justified by the "pro-cyclical nature" and accelerating digitization trends.
- Micron shares are up 1.9% pre-market to $72.92.
