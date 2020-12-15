Griffin reports 92.3% of total real estate portfolio leased in Q4

Dec. 15, 2020 9:00 AM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)INDTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • For its Q4 leasing update, Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) reported ~411K sq. ft of the 498K sq. ft. renewed or leased related to two lease renewals of existing tenants in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania.
  • As of Nov. 30, 2020, Griffin's thirty industrial/warehouse buildings aggregated ~4.21M sq. ft, representing 91.5% of its total real estate portfolio.
  • Post the quarter end, Griffin signed a one-year extension for a tenant in the Lehigh Valley whose lease was originally set to expire on Sep. 30, 2021 thus only two leases of industrial/warehouse space scheduled to expire next year (4Q21).
  • In its office/flex portfolio, one vacant building was sold for gross proceeds of $1.4M; remaining eleven office/flex buildings represent 8.5% of Griffin’s total real estate portfolio and were 71.3% leased as of Nov. 30, 2020 vs. 64.7% leased for the twelve office/flex properties that were in the portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2020.
  • As of Nov.30, total real estate portfolio was 92.3% leased.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.