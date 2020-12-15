Griffin reports 92.3% of total real estate portfolio leased in Q4
Dec. 15, 2020 9:00 AM ETINDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT)INDTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For its Q4 leasing update, Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) reported ~411K sq. ft of the 498K sq. ft. renewed or leased related to two lease renewals of existing tenants in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania.
- As of Nov. 30, 2020, Griffin's thirty industrial/warehouse buildings aggregated ~4.21M sq. ft, representing 91.5% of its total real estate portfolio.
- Post the quarter end, Griffin signed a one-year extension for a tenant in the Lehigh Valley whose lease was originally set to expire on Sep. 30, 2021 thus only two leases of industrial/warehouse space scheduled to expire next year (4Q21).
- In its office/flex portfolio, one vacant building was sold for gross proceeds of $1.4M; remaining eleven office/flex buildings represent 8.5% of Griffin’s total real estate portfolio and were 71.3% leased as of Nov. 30, 2020 vs. 64.7% leased for the twelve office/flex properties that were in the portfolio as of Aug. 31, 2020.
- As of Nov.30, total real estate portfolio was 92.3% leased.