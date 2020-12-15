Blink Charging to deploy EV charging services at Illinois' Blessing Health

Dec. 15, 2020 9:28 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)BLNKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +2.6% pre-market after signing a five-year agreement with Illinois' Blessing Health System for the deployment of 20 Blink-owned IQ 200 electric vehicle charging services.
  • Last week, Blink Charging signed a deal to deploy 26 IQ 200 EV charging stations at several Burger King locations across the northeastern U.S.
  • BLNK shares have skyrocketed 10x since June, but the stock has climbed to "possibly unsustainable highs, warning that "profit taking could spark a quick decline after such a massive rally," Damien Robbins writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
