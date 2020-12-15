S&P 500 climbing as dial swings back to the recovery trade

Dec. 15, 2020
  • A a one-two punch of positive vaccine data and another attempt at some kind of stimulus agreement is helping reopening stocks.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.8% is looking to break a four-day losing streak. The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% and Dow (DJI) +0.6% are also gaining.
  • While cyclicals are rebounding, Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is in the lead in the sectors, with only Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) in the red.
  • Chip stocks are higher, while Apple +3.6% is leading the Big Six megacaps.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) stocks are higher, with oil prices shrugging off a cut in 2021 demand forecasts from the IEA. Prices are now above 9-month highs.
  • The FDA says Moderna's vaccine is 94.1% effective and it's likely to receive emergency authorization by Friday.
  • Also in Washington, the bipartisan $908T relief bill has been split to carve out state and local aid, which could help chances of an agreement. Investors are well aware that there's been early-week optimism before, only for Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi to remain at loggerheads.
  • Warren Buffett is calling for more stimulus today, saying small business are becoming collateral damage.

