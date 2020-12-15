Occidental subsidiary awarded tundra carbon storage consulting services contract

  • Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of Occidental (OXY +0.9%) has won a contract to provide Carbon Storage Consulting Services for Project Tundra, an initiative led by Minnkota Power Cooperative to build the world’s largest carbon capture facility at the Milton R. Young Station – a coal-fired power plant, near Center, North Dakota.
  • Oxy Low Carbon Ventures will advise Minnkota on the safe design and overall requirements of Project Tundra's storage facility.
  • Oxy Low Carbon Ventures leverages Occidental's 40+ years of carbon management expertise, in which it safely processes, transports and stores ~20M metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually in its operations.
  • Oxy Low Carbon Ventures will apply singular expertise and know-how to advise Minnkota on the safe design and overall requirements for Project Tundra’s storage facility.
  • The construction will start in early 2022, Minnkota is conducting comprehensive front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies, partly funded with grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.