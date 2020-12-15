Public Storage run for benefit of Hughes family - Jonathan Litt reacts

Dec. 15, 2020 10:04 AM ETPublic Storage (PSA)PSABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • Land & Buildings' Jonathan Litt: If the Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) board is actually interested in "serving the best interest of the company and its shareholders," why did it make the typical move of an entrenched management by hand-picking its own new directors instead of working with Elliott Management who had suggested its own slate.
  • "In my 30 years engaging with PSA it has consistently been run as if it is a private company for the benefit of the Hughes family - and this is more of the same," he continues, noting his fund has a stake in the company.
  • Public Storage was higher on Monday on news of the Elliott stake, but giving back 1.6% this morning. After the close yesterday, the company promised further action to drive shareholder value.
