Insider buying lifts Elys Game Technology to new high
Dec. 15, 2020 10:08 AM ETElys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS)ELYSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Elys Game Technology (ELYS +20.5%) soars after the company discloses that CEO Michele Ciavarella bought 58K shares in the sports betting platform provider late last week.
- SEC Form 4
- Elys says its focus is on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe. That places it right smack in the middle of a growing industry.
- Shares of Elys traded at a post-IPO high of $4.46 earlier in the session. See the detailed ELYS chart.