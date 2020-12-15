ADC Therapeutics forms strategic JV with Overland Pharma
Dec. 15, 2020
- ADC Therapeutics (ADCT +0.6%) has entered into an agreement to jointly form a new company, Overland ADCT BioPharma Limited with Overland Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated, biopharmaceutical company backed by Hillhouse Capital.
- Overland Pharmaceuticals to have a 51% stake and ADC Therapeutics a 49% stake.
- ADC Therapeutics licensed exclusive development and commercialization rights to Lonca, ADCT-602, ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 for greater China and Singapore to Overland ADCT Biopharma, in which Overland Pharmaceuticals has invested $50M.
