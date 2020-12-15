DocuSign, CrowdStrike stocks among software gainers as investors return to pandemic lockdown stocks
Dec. 15, 2020 11:07 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)AVLR, NET, CRWD, DOCU, OKTA, VEEV, ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- On last night's episode of Mad Money, Jim Cramer said the "recovery stocks are handing the baton back to the lockdown winners because lockdown is where we’re headed."
- Cramer: "The market’s saying the good news on the vaccine front is baked in, so it’s time to focus on the bad news of the totally out of control pandemic."
- Last week, J.P. Morgan downgraded a handful of high multiple stocks that could underperform during the economic recovery that will follow the vaccines.
- The downgraded software stocks are all trading in the green today: Avalara (AVLR +2.8%), Cloudflare (NET +0.4%), CrowdStrike (CRWD +0.4%), DocuSign (DOCU +2.4%), Okta (OKTA +4.8%), Veeva Systems (VEEV +1.5%), and Zoom Video (ZM +1.9%).
- Okta is showing particular strength as the company marches toward its Nasdaq 100 debut on December 21.
- The security names in the group are also benefiting from the weekend news that Russian hackers broke into the networks of the Commerce and Treasury Departments and other federal agencies. The breach, which happened through network management system SolarWinds, was found by cybersecurity company FireEye as it probed its own recent hack.
- Previously: FireEye shares drop 7.5% after revealing hackers targeted security testing tools (Dec. 08 2020)
- Previously: J.P. Morgan downgrades these high-multiple software names, expecting a rotation with vaccine recovery (Dec. 09 2020)