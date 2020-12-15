AgPlenus reaches a 'Lead' Stage in its mode-of-action herbicide program
- AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene (EVGN -2.8%) has reached the 'Lead' stage in its novel Mode-of-Action herbicide program. The achievement of this milestone follows the conclusion of field tests that demonstrated that product candidate APH1, at commercial dose rates, are known to have resistance to existing herbicides. These results were confirmed in independent field tests conducted by SynTech Research.
- AgPlenus' herbicide program focuses on the discovery and targeting of new MoAs to overcome herbicide resistance issues.
- Global herbicide market estimated to reach $34B in 2022