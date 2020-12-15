SPAC alert: Auto software player Indie Semiconductor plans merger with Thunder Bridge

Dec. 15, 2020 11:28 AM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)INDIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Indie Semiconductor (INDI) says it plans to combine with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBRU) in a new SPAC deal.
  • Indie describes itself as a leading pure-play provider of next-generation semiconductor and software solutions for the rapidly growing autotech market, enabling ADAS/Autonomous, connectivity, user experience and vehicle electrification applications.
  • The company notes the merger will help it capitalize on over $2B of strategic backlog and an additional $2.5B in identified pipeline opportunities driven by deep relationships with Tier 1 automotive suppliers. In addition, it provides indie up to $495M in cash to the combined company before expenses, comprised of up to $345M in cash held by Thunder Bridge II in trust assuming no redemptions and an upsized $150M fully committed common stock PIPE at $10.00 per share.
  • The estimated post-transaction equity value of the deal is approximately $1.4B based on current assumptions.
  • A closing is anticipated in Q1 of 2021.
  • Source: Press Release
