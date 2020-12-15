Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Premier Brokerage Services
Dec. 15, 2020 11:31 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)AJGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG +2.1%) has acquired Jenkintown, Pa.-based Premier Brokerage Services, Inc. for undisclosed terms.
- Founded in 1995, Premier is a high-net-worth focused life insurance wholesale agency offering primarily permanent and term life insurance, annuities and long-term care products from its offices in Jenkintown and Miami, Fla.
- "Premier Brokerage Services will enhance our life brokerage capabilities in the high-end agent and advisory space, and our clients will benefit from their advanced planning and underwriting expertise," said J, Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "They are also a great cultural fit, and I'm very pleased to welcome Steven and his associates to our growing organization."