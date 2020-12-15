AXIM files amended EUA for diagnostic test for COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies
Dec. 15, 2020 11:42 AM ETAXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM)AXIMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCQB:AXIM -2.4%) has filed an amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application with the FDA.
- AXIM first filed the EUA in September for measuring COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in plasma and serum through its rapid diagnostic test. The Company amended the EUA to include positive results from a Biosafety Level 3 live virus test that positively correlates the rapid 10-minute lateral flow assay test to detect and measure levels of functional COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies.
- In August of this year, AXIM signed an exclusive limited licensing, manufacturing and distribution agreement with Empowered Diagnostics for high volume production of the Company’s ImmunoPass rapid diagnostic test.